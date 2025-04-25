Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 122.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Burford Capital by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Burford Capital by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BUR opened at $13.78 on Friday. Burford Capital Limited has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.62). Burford Capital had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.38 million. Equities analysts expect that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

In other news, President Aviva O. Will sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 310,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,403.19. This represents a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Perla sold 3,000 shares of Burford Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $43,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,164.29. This trade represents a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,500 shares of company stock worth $1,468,305 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

