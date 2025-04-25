BYD Electronic (International) (OTC:BYDIF) Shares Down 1% – Time to Sell?

BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited (OTC:BYDIF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.41 and last traded at C$4.45. 2,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 5,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup downgraded BYD Electronic (International) to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Get BYD Electronic (International) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BYD Electronic (International)

BYD Electronic (International) Trading Down 1.0 %

About BYD Electronic (International)

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.09.

(Get Free Report)

BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of mobile handset components, modules, and other products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company is involved in various businesses comprising smart phones, tablet PCs, new energy vehicles, residential energy storage, smart home, game hardware, unmanned aerial vehicles, AI servers, 3D printers, Internet of Things, robots, communication equipment, health devices, and other diversified market areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Electronic (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD Electronic (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.