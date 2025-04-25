Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Byrna Technologies were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,099,000 after acquiring an additional 293,049 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Byrna Technologies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Luan Pham sold 33,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $1,010,851.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,078.12. This represents a 63.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Wager sold 12,500 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,175.90. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Byrna Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BYRN opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $519.98 million, a PE ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 2.19. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $34.78.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Byrna Technologies Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

