CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives $508.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $514.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CACI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CACI International from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $480.00 to $438.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair lowered shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CACI International from $520.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Get CACI International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CACI International

Insider Transactions at CACI International

Institutional Trading of CACI International

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.62, for a total transaction of $112,358.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,780.30. This represents a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in CACI International by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Price Performance

CACI stock opened at $456.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $378.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.21. CACI International has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $588.26.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Analysts predict that CACI International will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CACI International

(Get Free Report

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.