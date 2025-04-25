Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Cadence Bank from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.36.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of CADE stock opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.49.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $448.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $71,915,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 846.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,052,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after buying an additional 941,613 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $24,834,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 76,386.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 615,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,694,000 after acquiring an additional 614,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,634,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,753,000 after acquiring an additional 460,486 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

