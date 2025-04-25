Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cadre were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDRE. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadre during the fourth quarter worth about $12,420,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,179,000. Catawba River Capital boosted its position in shares of Cadre by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Catawba River Capital now owns 455,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 154,986 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Cadre by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,047,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,821,000 after purchasing an additional 106,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown University purchased a new stake in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,256,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $1,594,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,866,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,414,200.96. This trade represents a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CDRE opened at $30.01 on Friday. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.16). Cadre had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $175.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

