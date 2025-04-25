Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMTGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

CLMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 3,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $33,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 283,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,127.08. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Lunin bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $32,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,625. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $891.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.42. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $25.29.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

