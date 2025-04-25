Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $12.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 134.38% from the stock’s previous close.

NWL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 146,542.9% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

