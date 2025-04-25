Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Stock Price

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 61.73% from the stock’s current price.

LCUT has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Lifetime Brands has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $82.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $215.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCUT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lifetime Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 38.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares during the period. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

