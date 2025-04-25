Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on AbbVie FY2025 Earnings

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AbbVie in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Gould forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $12.33 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $12.31 per share.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $218.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.19.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $180.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. AbbVie has a one year low of $153.58 and a one year high of $218.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 18,944 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $3,853,399.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,401.36. The trade was a 62.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $1,143,466.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,429,199.90. This represents a 20.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,471 shares of company stock valued at $23,426,451. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 273.33%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

