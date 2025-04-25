Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates Gilead Sciences FY2025 Earnings

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Gould expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $7.93 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $106.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.03. The company has a market capitalization of $132.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.3% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 142,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $13,822,739.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,253.06. The trade was a 52.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 302,785 shares of company stock valued at $30,540,875 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 854.05%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

