Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates SmartRent FY2025 Earnings

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of SmartRent in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Y. Lee anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SmartRent’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). SmartRent had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $35.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of SmartRent from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.40.

Shares of NYSE SMRT opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a market cap of $170.80 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.83. SmartRent has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.98.

In other news, Director John C. Dorman bought 125,000 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 229,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,958. The trade was a 119.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Shane Paladin bought 43,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $49,999.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,999.26. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMRT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in SmartRent during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartRent in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of SmartRent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

