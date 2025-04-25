Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Negative Forecast for IRDM Earnings

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Iridium Communications in a report released on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Canfield now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iridium Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $214.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. William Blair raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BWS Financial lowered their target price on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $35.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,829,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,099,000 after purchasing an additional 320,506 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,827,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,028,000 after buying an additional 329,915 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,507,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,774,000 after buying an additional 134,924 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,213,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,125,000 after buying an additional 683,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,088,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,595,000 after acquiring an additional 567,164 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

