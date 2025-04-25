Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts Pfizer FY2025 Earnings

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Pfizer in a report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Gould expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PFE. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average is $26.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.99%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Passumpsic Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 8.4% in the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 25,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,499,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% during the third quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $2,649,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

