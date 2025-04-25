Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average After Analyst Downgrade

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$70.00 to C$66.00. The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$54.49 and traded as low as C$48.35. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Capital Power shares last traded at C$48.59, with a volume of 1,219,142 shares.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Capital Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC raised Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$61.89.

About Capital Power

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.46.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

