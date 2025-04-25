Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Holdings Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carriage Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Carriage Services by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $611.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $42.75.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.72 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 23.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

