Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Piper Sandler

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CVNA. Citigroup decreased their target price on Carvana from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.88.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $234.67 on Tuesday. Carvana has a 12-month low of $71.39 and a 12-month high of $292.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.47 and a beta of 3.61.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Equities analysts expect that Carvana will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 27,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $6,209,252.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,431,815.19. This trade represents a 13.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.49, for a total value of $8,924,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 196,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,033,660.22. The trade was a 20.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,810 shares of company stock worth $69,243,820 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

