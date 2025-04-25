Celsius Resources (LON:CLA) Trading Up 4% – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2025

Shares of Celsius Resources Limited (LON:CLAGet Free Report) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00). 292,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,301,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Celsius Resources Trading Up 4.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.47.

About Celsius Resources

Celsius Resources Limited is an ASX and LSE listed exploration and development company focusing on its portfolio of copper-gold assets located in the Philippines.

The Company’s flagship project is the Maalinao-CaigutanBiyog (MCB) Project, a world-class copper-gold project which is situated on the country’s main island – about 320 km north of Manila.

