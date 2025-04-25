Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 370.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Centerspace in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Centerspace by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Centerspace in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

Centerspace Price Performance

CSR stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.52. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $54.13 and a 52-week high of $76.16. The company has a market capitalization of $998.43 million, a PE ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $1.36. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.96 million. Analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerspace Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.52%.

Centerspace Profile

(Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.