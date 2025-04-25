Cerity Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.67 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.67.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a $0.0708 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

