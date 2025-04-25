Cerity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 13,213 Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 1,045,043.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after buying an additional 386,666 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the fourth quarter worth $4,798,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 2,468.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 257,286 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,712,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,513,000 after acquiring an additional 234,395 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 205,593 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $808.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on NCDL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

