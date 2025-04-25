Cerity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 13,213 Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 1,045,043.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after buying an additional 386,666 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the fourth quarter worth $4,798,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 2,468.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 257,286 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,712,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,513,000 after acquiring an additional 234,395 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 205,593 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Trading Up 1.4 %
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $808.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on NCDL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on NCDL
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Profile
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 2 Strong Utilities Plays With Booming Earnings and Room to Grow
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Why Smart Investors Don’t Panic in Election Season
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Now Is the Time to Buy ServiceNow—The Rebound Is Real
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.