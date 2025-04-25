Cerity Partners LLC Buys 1,909 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 7,875.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 31,894 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,075,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,785,000 after acquiring an additional 99,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,657,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after purchasing an additional 141,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DNB. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.15 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Saturday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

NYSE:DNB opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.04 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -333.33%.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $22,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,109,644 shares in the company, valued at $72,905,699.56. The trade was a 23.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

