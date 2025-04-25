Cerity Partners LLC Buys 711 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

WOOD opened at $72.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $86.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.98.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

