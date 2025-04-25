Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,539 Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Valaris by 4.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Valaris by 2.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 190,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Valaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VAL shares. StockNews.com raised Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Valaris from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Valaris from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered Valaris from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Valaris from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Valaris Stock Up 4.9 %

VAL opened at $32.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day moving average is $43.35. Valaris Limited has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $584.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.01 million. Valaris had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 17.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

