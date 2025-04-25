Cerity Partners LLC Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Seadrill were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Seadrill by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seadrill in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Seadrill by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC boosted its position in Seadrill by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 37,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Seadrill by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seadrill alerts:

Seadrill Stock Performance

NYSE SDRL opened at $20.57 on Friday. Seadrill Limited has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $56.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seadrill ( NYSE:SDRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $1.41. Seadrill had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Seadrill in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Seadrill from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SDRL

Seadrill Profile

(Free Report)

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.