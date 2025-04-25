Cerity Partners LLC Has $236,000 Stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 16,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BLFY stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $205.06 million, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Blue Foundry Bancorp

(Free Report)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.