Cerity Partners LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GATX. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in GATX by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in GATX by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:GATX opened at $144.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.98. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $122.00 and a 12 month high of $168.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.06 million. GATX had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

In other GATX news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $48,895.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,006.06. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $786,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,578.19. The trade was a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

