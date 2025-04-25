Cerity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 167,594 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Par Pacific by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 49,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 27,480 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 10.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 469,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after buying an additional 42,930 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 313,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $20.00 to $14.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Par Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James began coverage on Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.68.

Par Pacific Price Performance

Shares of PARR stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $32.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. On average, analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

