Cerity Partners LLC Invests $209,000 in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $62,741.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,254.70. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 12,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $948,793.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,006,599 shares in the company, valued at $79,541,452.98. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,395 shares of company stock worth $2,638,828 over the last three months. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart Price Performance

UPST opened at $46.71 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $96.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.34.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative net margin of 20.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPST. B. Riley upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Upstart from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Upstart from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Upstart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.46.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

