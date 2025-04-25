Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,907 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNN. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,032,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,947,000 after acquiring an additional 792,829 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,992,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth $4,847,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,363,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,504,000 after purchasing an additional 138,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 800,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,664,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNN. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Smith & Nephew Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:SNN opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37.

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

