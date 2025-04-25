Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,433 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 2,889.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CENX opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 2,500 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,019.17. The trade was a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Century Aluminum Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

