Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 836.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $126.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $157.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.08.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $389.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 472.31% and a net margin of 18.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In other news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $519,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,797.90. The trade was a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $257,032.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,821.60. This represents a 5.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

