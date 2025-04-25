Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,573,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at $2,057,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,243,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $3,050,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $49,963.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,902.72. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 31,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $1,072,017.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,104.96. This represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Community Banks Stock Up 2.5 %

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

UCB stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Community Banks

United Community Banks Profile

(Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.