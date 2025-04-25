Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 15,312 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 149.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,312 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Coursera were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.73. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Coursera had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.44.

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,613 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $46,363.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 180,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,211.38. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

