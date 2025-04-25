Cerity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 13,660 Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth about $944,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Mattel by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,129,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,760,000 after acquiring an additional 545,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,134,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,469,000 after acquiring an additional 355,769 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,390,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,847,000 after purchasing an additional 127,064 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel Stock Up 3.4 %

MAT stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $22.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 25.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of Mattel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

