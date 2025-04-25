Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Q2 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Q2 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Q2 news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $87,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,518.36. The trade was a 5.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 56,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $4,446,225.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,527,299.72. This represents a 11.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,858 shares of company stock valued at $14,853,965 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Q2 Trading Up 2.0 %

QTWO stock opened at $79.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -121.57 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $112.82.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

