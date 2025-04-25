Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,016 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SkyWest

In other SkyWest news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $681,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,882,359.19. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $1,537,842.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,267,563.01. This represents a 17.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SkyWest Stock Up 2.4 %

SKYW opened at $89.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $135.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.71.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.41. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.15%. Equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKYW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

