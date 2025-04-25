Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,162 Shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHIN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in PHINIA by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,414,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,120,000 after buying an additional 110,931 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PHINIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 284,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 239,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PHINIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

PHIN opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.72. PHINIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $57.23. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.94 million. PHINIA had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Analysts predict that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from PHINIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PHIN shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of PHINIA in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on PHINIA in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Northland Capmk raised PHINIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered PHINIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PHINIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

PHINIA Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

