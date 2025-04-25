Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,202 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,883,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,369,000 after acquiring an additional 81,238 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,814,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,604,000 after purchasing an additional 648,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $109,298,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 609,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,954,000 after buying an additional 95,173 shares during the period. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 417,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $70.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $56.70 and a 12-month high of $98.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.01. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $790.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.