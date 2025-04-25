Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 149,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 18,661 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Carriage Services by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 237,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 34,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSV. StockNews.com lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $39.10 on Friday. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $611.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.55.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

