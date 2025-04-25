Cerity Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

NYSEARCA:RSPH opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $757.40 million, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.12. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $32.85.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

