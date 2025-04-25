Cerity Partners LLC Trims Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 507.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KBR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on KBR from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $53.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $72.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $961,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,134.47. The trade was a 23.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBR Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Further Reading

