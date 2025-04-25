Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,035,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,625,000 after purchasing an additional 718,717 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ultra Clean by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,835,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,826,000 after acquiring an additional 129,616 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,988,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 27.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after acquiring an additional 110,403 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UCTT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bill Bentinck bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,693.15. This trade represents a 5.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 10,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.29 per share, with a total value of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,190. This represents a 1,000.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Trading Up 7.1 %

Ultra Clean stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.45.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

