CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.34 and traded as low as C$6.12. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$6.14, with a volume of 390,486 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on CEU. ATB Capital raised CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.34. The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 50,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total value of C$365,570.49. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

