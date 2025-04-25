Citizens National Bank Trust Department Purchases 327 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,065 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.1% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 263,534 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $113,399,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 315,594 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $133,023,000 after buying an additional 18,052 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 76,296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,314,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.13.

Microsoft Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $387.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $468.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

