CMS Energy (CMS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/21/2025 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $77.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2025 – CMS Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/14/2025 – CMS Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/10/2025 – CMS Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/2/2025 – CMS Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/25/2025 – CMS Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2025 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2025 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $73.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $77.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $74.06 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $76.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.13). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.36%.

In other news, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,093.60. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $147,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,306,349.87. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $789,532 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in CMS Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

