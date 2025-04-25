Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.20. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 12,033 shares trading hands.

Cohen & Company Inc. Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 million, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.74%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

