Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CMA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Comerica from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.84.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. Comerica has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $73.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.68.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Comerica by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

