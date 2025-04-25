Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,280,000 after purchasing an additional 94,850 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,790,000 after buying an additional 8,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,906,000 after acquiring an additional 34,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,779,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,490,000 after purchasing an additional 236,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.16 and a 1 year high of $73.39. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.93.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Community Bank System

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.