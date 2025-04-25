Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Position Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 322,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.54% of Compass Minerals International worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,394,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 199,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 59,312 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 189,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 67,725 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $517.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $15.82.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.50). Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

